Nigeria: Powergas Partners Delta State On Gas-to-Power Project

As part of the efforts to boost industralisation in Delta State, which is heavily impacted by inadequate power generation, PowerGas is partnering the State government to provide a sustainable solution to the power problem facing industries and other estates with its gas- to- power infrastructure for industries and manufacturers.

The objective of the gas- to -power concept is to convert gas into electricity for not only businesses but households, in a more efficient and economically feasible way depending on local dynamics.

During a recent Virtual Gas-to-Power Summit hosted by PowerGas at the Government House in Asaba, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who was represented by his Chief of Staff (Special Duties), Hon. Tam Brisibe argued that Nigeria is more of a gas state than a petroleum state.

"Contrary to Popular opinion, Nigeria is more of a gas state than a petroleum state and if the needed attention is given to Nigerian gas as it is given to the petroleum, the income and revenue that will be generated form it will make income generated from crude oil a child's play," he said.

The governor urged the federal government to harness the resources available in the form of natural gas in other to have more gas related industries.

He also thanked Power Gas for bringing succor to industries that spend huge amount of money on diesel engine power supply.

In his welcome address, Chairman of Delta State Investment Development Agency (DIDA), Mr. Afam Anthony Obiago revealed that Delta State is the largest gas producer in Nigeria, stressing that 40 per cent of entire gas in Nigeria comes from the state.

"With the Virtual Pipeline Technology, PowerGas will deliver natural gas to markets and industrial clusters, which is to customers and areas not reached by gas pipelines. PowerGas is a pioneer in the Virtual Pipeline Technology in Nigeria, leading the gas industry with its Compressed Natural Gas Technology (CNG)." He said.

While thanking the DIDA and Delta State government for their support and partnership, the Managing Director of PowerGas, Mr. Pulak Sen explained that the CNG technology is the compressing and containerising natural gas to enable shipment to customers either through rails, roads or waterways in skid tanks, which is in line with the National Gas Policy.

Sen added that the CNG is affordable, sustainable and a safe way to kicks-start the gas-based industrialisation of Nigeria.

"PowerGas has shown confidence as it affects gas industry with the transportation of gas in tanks and not pipelines, investors need to come on board and key into the smart Gas to Power innovation. It has been established that CNG is the best and safe alternative to transport natural gas to places where gas lines are not readily available," he added.

In his closing remarks, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Investments and Promotions, Paul Nmah said the main thrust was to create modern infrastructure development for industrial growth in the state.

He further stated that the government was focused on triggering and initiating investment in the state by giving the empowering conditions to organisations so they flourish and deliver the services needed.

The summit ended with a discussion session handled by a panel of seasoned professionals in the gas industry to enlighten participants and answer their questions.