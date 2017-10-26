Egypt: South Africa Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack in Egypt

press release

The South African Government joins the international community in condemning the killing of the Egyptian policemen in the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack that took place on 20th October 2017, in El Wahat desert, Egypt, where a large number of policemen were killed and scores injured.

The South African government reiterates its solidarity with government of Egypt in confronting the scourge of terrorism and affirms its commitment to support the international community in mobilising the peace-loving nations to stand on one side against terrorism. South Africa also stands ready to fight terrorism in all its forms and from whichever corner it comes from. South Africa rejects any form of violence whatever the reasons are behind it and believes the only way to solve problems is through dialogue and negotiations.

The South African government wishes to express its sincere condolences to the families and friends for the loss of their loved ones and speedy recovery to the injured. The thoughts of South Africans are with the people and the government of Egypt during this trying time.

To this end South Africa commits to support regional and international efforts to address the scourge of terrorism in all its forms.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation