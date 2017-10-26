Kenya: Nairobi Women March in City Streets Preaching Peace

Women from all walks of life on Wednesday marched in the streets of Nairobi praying for and preaching peace ahead of the Thursday polls.

The women who all wore white scarves on their heads called on Kenyans to come out in large numbers and vote peacefully.

"Tomorrow we will mobilise all women to come out and vote, we are calling on all leaders to preach peace so that our country can move on," said Mrs Waithera Chege a member of the Nairobi County Assembly who was in the march.

The women marched through Moi Avenue, University Way, made a detour through Kimathi Street, kneeling in various parts of town to pray before ending their march at Kencom bus station where they dispersed.

They started dancing in jubilation at the bus station moments after they learnt that the election will go on as planned following lack of quorum in the Supreme Court on deliberation of a petition that was seeking to stop the elections tomorrow.

The women said they were from all over the country and have been organising themselves on social media where they were having conversations about a peaceful country.

"Kenya has come a long way democratically and we don't want this to be spoiled by violence, that is why we are calling for peace in the country. We are asking everyone especially on social media to preach peace," Ms Chege said.