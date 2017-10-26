Kenya: Gor Mahia Will Do Well in Africa, Insists Odhiambo

Gor Mahia's award-winning midfielder George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo believes the club will do well in the Caf Champions League next year.

K'Ogalo will represent the country in the Caf Champions League next season after clinching a record 16th SportPesa Premier League title last weekend with four matches to spare.

Current club assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno was part of the squad that won the 1987 Caf Winners Cup - now the Caf Confederation Cup. Since then, the team has been a pale shadow of its all-conquering legends, bowing out at the preliminary stages on eight different occasions.

"I believe we have a chance if we continue working as a team. The determination in camp is what gave us the title early enough though so many teams wanted it," said the 24-year-old, moments after he was named the Player of the Month for August on Wednesday.

Odhiambo got 18 votes to beat his teammate Jacques Tuyisenge and Sofapaka striker Umaru Kasumba, who garnered 17 and 14 votes respectively, in the poll conducted by Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) football committee.

Odhiambo, who has scored four goals and assisted three times in 23 league appearances this season, dedicated the award to his teammates.

"All the players have played a vital role and I appreciate their input. I am enjoying my season this year despite the criticism from fans but such is what keeps me going," said Odhiambo shortly after he was awarded Sh100 000, a trophy and a 49-inch LG TV courtesy of sponsors at Parklands Sports Club grounds.

"Now the focus is on the remaining matches and a return to continental football," added the 2010 Most Valuable Player (MVP) who has had stints in Denmark, Armenia and Tanzania.

The team got an extra Sh50,000 for their contribution to the player's August exploits.

His coach Dylan Kerr felt Odhiambo deserved the award for his contribution in reclaiming the SportPesa Premier League (SPL).

"I think he deserved, just like all my players, I am proud of him. He however needs to work even harder and realise he can become a top player in Africa," Kerr said.