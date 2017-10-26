Liberia: Urey Warns Weah of 'Dangerous People' Around Him

Benoni Urey, the standard bearer of the All Liberian Party (ALP), has warned his opposition counterpart, George Weah of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), to be careful of those around him.

Urey issued the warning yesterday at the party's headquarters in Monrovia when he described Weah as someone who loves Liberia, though the people around him do not.

He said Weah continues to thread his path with some people he described as "the dangerous people in Liberia." Urey, however, did not name those he called "dangerous people associated with Weah or the CDC."

Though Urey was not specific about who the 'people around Weah' he was referring to, he is on record for earlier stating that he was willing to make sure that "no UP candidate wins a seat in the next government." Urey is of the belief that the stalwarts of the Unity Party "are wicked people" who "do not love Liberia," which are among the reasons he said he decided to run for president.

Some of those UP stalwarts have since crossed over to the CDC as new 'converts', including Robert Sirleaf, Toga Gayewea McIntosh, Gbezongar Findley and possibly, by implication, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who is reportedly identified with the CDC and therefore Weah.

Said a CDC insider, "I am not sure Urey is referring to die hard CDCians who have been with the party since 2005 and therefore his warning is interesting."

Urey said "anything could happen" during the runoff election and advised Senator Weah not to be surprised. "People must not continue to hurt Liberians while others are urging us to leave it in the name of peace," he said.

Urey said Liberians must never resort to violence and described the October 10 elections as "the most corrupt one in Liberia and Africa."

According to Urey, it is important for Weah to speak against violence to ensure that it does not become an issue in the end, adding, "We don't need violence anymore in Liberia."

"Weah is a young man and must be careful with some of the people around him. He must talk to his people to remain law abiding because Weah does not want confusion. I hope he will listen to me and know that Liberia comes first," Urey said.

He said Liberians are peace-loving people and believes that nothing can change that picture during and after the elections.

The ALP standard bearer termed the election irregularities on the part of the National Elections Commission (NEC) as a plan by Jerome G. Korkoya, chairman of the commission, to change the election results, though he did not give evidence of his claim.

"We want to appreciate everyone, irrespective of their political affiliation and role played during these elections. This election will be the most historical election ever in Liberia and Africa, because it remains the most rigged elections," Urey said.

The ALP leader attributed the irregularities to "the lack of complete voter roll" from the National Elections Commission and the earlier statement made by Korkoya to allow anyone with a voter's card to vote on October 10.

"At the end, nothing will happen to authorities of the NEC and the commission in the wake of all these irregularities, but Counselor Korkoya and his family will pay in the future. This is the most rigged election in Africa; I challenge anyone to say Urey got only 25,000 votes," Urey said.

He noted that the ALP had raised some of the irregularities, which are now being confirmed by local and international observers as well as the NEC, since the onset of the elections.

After signing the Farmington Peace Accord, Urey said President Sirleaf invited him and other presidential candidates to the Foreign Affairs Ministry on a particular Sunday, where he reminded her of her obligation to ensure that the election is free, fair and transparent.

"I also told those in attendance that have been in the vanguard to ensure that Liberians have peaceful elections. The ALP also raised some of the concerns coming from the people regarding the elections; and the President promised to look into the matters, which she never did," Urey said.

Meanwhile, the ALP boss has called on authorities of the Liberia National Police to immediately launch an investigation into the saga involving Talk Show Host Henry P. Costa and some CDC supporters. It may be recalled that Costa claimed that some partisans of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of Senator George Weah attacked him last Tuesday, which the CDC has denied in a position statement.

The CDC instead alleged that Costa attempted to extort US$15,000 from Senator Weah, which Costa has also rejected as false.

Authors

Alvin Worzi