26 October 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: SA Grind Out Win Against Ghana in Egypt

By Mark Etheridge

The South African men's hockey side continued their winning ways at the African Continental Championships in Egypt on Wednesday.

But things were a lot closer in their second match of the FIH World Cup qualifier.

The men had opened their campaign with an 8-1 rout of Nigeria earlier this week but it was tough going against Ghana in Ismailia before they finally prevailed 3-2.

Coach Sheldon Rostron's men went 1-0 down in the first minute as Michael Baiden scored from a penalty corner.

Things were back on level terms seven minutes later though as Nqobile Ntuli netted.

And just a minute later it got even better for the South Africans as the 2014 Youth Olympian scored a second field goal to put the men in green 2-1 up.

Ernest Opuka nailed a penalty corner to make it all square in the 44th minute but Taine Paton restored the lead just two minutes later.

Thursday sees the men taking on hosts Egypt while the SA women are back in action after a rest day. They beat Kenya and Nigeria in their first two games... both with a 5-0 scoreline.

Like the men, they also take on Egypt.

