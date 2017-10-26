Raila Odinga has finally made his "big announcement" concerning Kenya's repeat presidential election, slated for Thursday.

Addressing his supporters at Uhuru Park in the capital Nairobi, Mr Odinga on Wednesday said the National Super Alliance (Nasa) had transformed from a political coalition to "a resistance movement".

PRAYERS

"We will not respect a government that was not elected according to the Constitution," he said in reference to President Kenyatta's administration.

"We will not respect Uhuru, Ruto, regional commissioners, county commissioners and all that trash..."

The opposition leader, who has since pulled out of the repeat election, asked Nasa supporters to hold prayers away from polling stations or stay at home on Thursday as Kenya holds what he termed as a "sham repeat presidential election".

"Do not participate in any way in the sham elections," he said.

"Convince everyone else not to participate in the elections."

He reiterated his call to Nasa supporters to not to stage street demos on the election day, warning that that government had deployed police "to kill" them.

"We are aware that the blood-thirsty regime is using every chance to massacre our people," he said.

"They have killed our small children," he added in reference to small children killed in Kisumu and Mathare slums, Nairobi, during Nasa's protests against the Independent Electoral Commission (IEBC).

Police are accused of killing more than 30 people since the demos started in August, a claim the security agencies deny and put the number at less than a dozen.

ETHNICITY

While he was openly livid, Mr Odinga, who for the second time used foul language on live TV, preached peace.

He called on his supporters not to attack supporters of the Jubilee Party, saying they are equally bound to suffer what he termed as Jubilee Party's "dictatorship".

"Do not castigate your neighbour based on their ethnicity. Look at them with the compassion," he said.

"From tomorrow, the duty of every citizen who loves the Constitution must resist dictatorship."

He then proceeded to read the Nasa Declaration as follows:

One: From today, we are transforming Nasa coalition into a resistance movement.

Two: We embark on campaign to defend our democracy.

Three: Boycott goods and services offered by businesses benefiting from the oppressive regime.

Four: Convene people assembly to chat way forward.

Five: Mobilise movements to ensure that a free fair and credible election is organised within 90 days.