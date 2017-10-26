23 October 2017

Somalia: Mystery as Mogadishu Man Is Shot Dead By Police in Custody

The family of a man allegedly shot dead by a police officer while in police custody is demanding justice and answers from the government.Speaking exclusively to Radio Dalsan the family says it declined to take the body of their kin for burial until a police they claim shot him dead is charged.

The man identified as Abshir Abdullahi Ahmed a trader in Heliwaa market in north of Mogadishu was reportedly arrested by police following an argument with a neighbour.

"My brother had been summoned by Heliwaa police station after a neighbour lodged a complain.

He went to the station and was interrogated. During the interrogation he was shot dead by a police officer who fled the scene" Mahad Abdillahi Ahmed a brother to the deceased told Radio Dalsan.

The family says they were present at the time of the shooting incident.

Heliwaa Police station is yet to issue a statement or respond to Radio Dalsan's request for an interview.

