23 October 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: U.S.$250 Raised in Nairobi for Oct 14 Bomb Victims

Tagged:

Related Topics

More than 23,000,000 million Kenyan Shillings was raised on Sunday night in Nairobi to go towards hundreds of victims of the Mogadishu twin truck bombing.

Present at the fund raiser was Kenyan Majority Leader in Parliament and MP Garissa township Aden Duale who gave 1 Million Ksh ($10000)towards the victims and families.

Others dignitaries present were the Turkey Ambassador to Kenya Denise Eke. Turkey and Kenya were among the first countries to respond following the deadly attack.

Majority of those present were Kenyan and Somalia businessmen mainly based in the Eastleigh district of Nairobi including representative of the influential Eastleigh Business Community.

Somali Embassy officials and Muslim cleric from the Somali community including popular Imam Sheikh Umal were also present

A separate fundraiser organised by the Kenya government and the Kenya Red Cross is ongoing.

Kenya has a large population of ethnic Somali Kenyans and Somalia nationals.

Somalia

Massive Bomb Led Citizens to Do Something New - Donate Blood

Something extraordinary happened in the hours after the massive bomb attack that killed 358 people and wounded hundreds… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.