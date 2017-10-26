Somalia: U.S.$250 Raised in Nairobi for Oct 14 Bomb Victims

More than 23,000,000 million Kenyan Shillings was raised on Sunday night in Nairobi to go towards hundreds of victims of the Mogadishu twin truck bombing.

Present at the fund raiser was Kenyan Majority Leader in Parliament and MP Garissa township Aden Duale who gave 1 Million Ksh ($10000)towards the victims and families.

Others dignitaries present were the Turkey Ambassador to Kenya Denise Eke. Turkey and Kenya were among the first countries to respond following the deadly attack.

Majority of those present were Kenyan and Somalia businessmen mainly based in the Eastleigh district of Nairobi including representative of the influential Eastleigh Business Community.

Somali Embassy officials and Muslim cleric from the Somali community including popular Imam Sheikh Umal were also present

A separate fundraiser organised by the Kenya government and the Kenya Red Cross is ongoing.

Kenya has a large population of ethnic Somali Kenyans and Somalia nationals.