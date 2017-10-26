Somalia: Parliament to Debate Military Retaliation After Mogadishu Attack

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has requested for an extraordinary joint session of the two houses is Parliament.

In a letter addressed to the Upper House and the Lower House Speakers signed by Farmaajo the head of state asked for a Saturday meeting.

Sources tell Radio Dalsan that the emergency joint session is to debate on the a retaliation following the October 14 terror attack.

Farmaajo would be tabling the Somalia National Army's offensive plan.

An insider said it may be possible that Farmaajo may oversee a ground offensive in Afgoye Lower Shabelle.

In his speech at the Koris Stadium to mark the end of three days of mourning following the deaths of more than 300 people Farmaajo said he would be swift and decisive in his revenge.