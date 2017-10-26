Somalia: 17 Somali Civilians Killed in Explosion

At least seventeen civilians were on Sunday killed when an IED hot a vehicle they were travelling in near the Lower Shabelle town of Balad. The vehicle was carrying farm produce from Afgoye to Balad before it was hit by the landmine explosion at Danida a village some 35 km.

All of the passengers aboard the vehicle were killed. Security analysts and Lower Shabelle leaders believe the attack was executed by Alshabaab.

There has been reports on local media that President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo will be leading a new offensive on Alshabaab to retaliate the October 14 attack that killed 358 people.

Farmaajo according to media reports is to pitch camp in Afgoye in the offensive.