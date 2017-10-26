22 October 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: 17 Somali Civilians Killed in Explosion

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least seventeen civilians were on Sunday killed when an IED hot a vehicle they were travelling in near the Lower Shabelle town of Balad. The vehicle was carrying farm produce from Afgoye to Balad before it was hit by the landmine explosion at Danida a village some 35 km.

All of the passengers aboard the vehicle were killed. Security analysts and Lower Shabelle leaders believe the attack was executed by Alshabaab.

There has been reports on local media that President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo will be leading a new offensive on Alshabaab to retaliate the October 14 attack that killed 358 people.

Farmaajo according to media reports is to pitch camp in Afgoye in the offensive.

Somalia

Massive Bomb Led Citizens to Do Something New - Donate Blood

Something extraordinary happened in the hours after the massive bomb attack that killed 358 people and wounded hundreds… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.