Somalia: Farmaajo in Ethiopia to Seek Backing in New Offensive On Al-Shabaab

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Famaajo on Monday met Ethiopian Prime Minister Haile Desaglegn to seek military backing ahead of an anticipated new offensive on Alshabaab, Radio Dalsan correspondent in Addis Ababa reports.

The two heads of states met at the Presidential Palace in the Ethiopian capital but no details were disclosed of any agreement that came out.

"The problem of Alshabaab is not only a problem of Somalia but of the region. This is why I have come here seeking for support of a neighbouring country" Farmaajo told reporters upon his arrival at the Bole International Airport where he was welcomed by Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Minister Workeneh Gebeyehu.

Villa Somalia was not forthcoming with the details of the meeting.

The two heads of states met at the Presidential Palace in the Ethiopian capital but no details were disclosed of any agreement that came out.

"The problem of Alshabaab is not only a problem of Somalia but of the region. This is why I have come here seeking for support of a neighbouring country" Farmaajo told reporters upon his arrival at the Bole International Airport where he was welcomed by Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Minister Workeneh Gebeyehu.

A source privy to the ongoings in the meeting told Radio Dalsan that Ethiopia had pledged to back up Somalia in the retaliation to the October 14 twin truck bombing that killed more than 358 people in Mogadishu.

Ethiopia is a troop contributing country in the 22000 strong African Union peacekeeping force .

Farmaajo next stop is Djibouti where he is expected to seek similar backing.

"The Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Mr Desalegn and the President of The Federal Republic of Somalia Mr Farmajo held talks in eradicating Al-Shabaab and promoting peace in the entire region" Villa Somalia tweeted late Monday.

A source privy to the ongoings in the meeting told Radio Dalsan that Ethiopia had pledged to back up Somalia in the retaliation to the October 14 twin truck bombing that killed more than 358 people in Mogadishu.

Ethiopia is a troop contributing country in the 22000 strong African Union peacekeeping force .

Farmaajo next stop is Djibouti where he is expected to seek similar backing.

He had earlier met his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni in Entebbe. Uganda pledged to back the Somalia Army.