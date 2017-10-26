Africa's First Police Commandant Gen Muse Dies in the U.S.

Independent Africa and Somalia's first ever Police Commandant Gen. Mohamed Abshir Muse has died at age 91.

Muse who served in the Somalia Army and later Police Force between 1940s and 1960s died at a Minnesota hospital, Radio Dalsan reports.

He was longest serving police commandant in Somalia's history.

Upon his retirement in 1969 he was jailed by President Said Barre for criticising the regime and later joined active politics as leader of the political wing of the SSDF before falling out with the military wing of the movement led by Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed.