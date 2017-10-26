26 October 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Africa's First Police Commandant Gen Muse Dies in the U.S.

Tagged:

Related Topics

Independent Africa and Somalia's first ever Police Commandant Gen. Mohamed Abshir Muse has died at age 91.

Muse who served in the Somalia Army and later Police Force between 1940s and 1960s died at a Minnesota hospital, Radio Dalsan reports.

He was longest serving police commandant in Somalia's history.

Upon his retirement in 1969 he was jailed by President Said Barre for criticising the regime and later joined active politics as leader of the political wing of the SSDF before falling out with the military wing of the movement led by Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed.

Africa

Africa's New Tourism Draw - Experiences

African tourism is changing, say travel industry leaders, moving away from the traditional safaris and packaged tours… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.