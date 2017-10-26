21 October 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Diplomats Mourn Mogadishu Bombing Victims

Photo: Le Pays
Oct. 4th attacks in Somalia

Diplomatic representatives from Embassies of more than 15 countries gathered at the Aden Abdulle International Airport compound for a special gathering to mourn the 400 plus people killed in the Mogadishu twin truck bombing.

UN staff, aid workers from different humanitarian agencies and members of the international community were also present.

Somalia government represented by Information Minister Abdirahman Osman praised international community efforts in the wake of Somalia's deadliest single attack.

Attendants were also asked to help families of the deceased and victims

