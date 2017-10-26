24 October 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Mayor Thabit Opens Counselling Center for October 14 Survivors

Survivors of the Mogadishu twin truck bombing will now have access to the services of clinical psychologists to help them cope with the trauma that they experienced after the deadly attack.

A center for Counselling has been opened by the Governor of Banaadir region who is also the Mayor of Mogadishu Thabit Mohamed.

The center has already received a significant number of survivors seeking psychological therapy to overcome the aftermath of the attack since it opened on Saturday.

This is the first facility of its kind relating to clinical psychology services that has been opened for the public ever since the civil war broke out in 1991.

More than 400 people were killed in what is the deadliest single attack in Somalia's history.

