20 October 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Sudan: Man Injured in Mogadishu Bomb Dies in Sudan Hospital

Tagged:

Related Topics

One of the victims of the Mogadishu truck bombing airlifted to Khartoum Sudan for treatment has died.

Sudanese Ministry of health announced on Thursday that the patient succumbed to injuries sustained in the explosion that killed more than 300 people.

The death comes a day after families of the injured protested poor medical services offered to the 27 Somalis evacuated by Qatar to Sudan.

Somalia government intervened in the matter and redirected Qatar to instead evacuate the injured to Nairobi Kenya.

Following the family complaints that was covered in a story by Radio Dalsan Sudanese government moved the 27 from a Khartoum public hospital to a private hospital in what may have been seen as a Public relations stunt.

Kenya, Turkey and Qatar have been airlifting the injured for specialised treatment outside Somalia.

Sudan

'Raids and Siege Tactics' to Be Used in North Darfur Arms and Vehicle Collection

The Chairman of the High Committee for the collection of weapons and unlicensed vehicles has said in the Khartoum that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.