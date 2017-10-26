Sudan: Man Injured in Mogadishu Bomb Dies in Sudan Hospital

One of the victims of the Mogadishu truck bombing airlifted to Khartoum Sudan for treatment has died.

Sudanese Ministry of health announced on Thursday that the patient succumbed to injuries sustained in the explosion that killed more than 300 people.

The death comes a day after families of the injured protested poor medical services offered to the 27 Somalis evacuated by Qatar to Sudan.

Somalia government intervened in the matter and redirected Qatar to instead evacuate the injured to Nairobi Kenya.

Following the family complaints that was covered in a story by Radio Dalsan Sudanese government moved the 27 from a Khartoum public hospital to a private hospital in what may have been seen as a Public relations stunt.

Kenya, Turkey and Qatar have been airlifting the injured for specialised treatment outside Somalia.