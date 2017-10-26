21 October 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Kenya: Nairobi's Eastleigh to Hold Protest Against Mogadishu Bombing

Photo: Le Pays
Oct. 4th attacks in Somalia

All businesses will close down in the normally busy Nairobi district of Eastleigh as Kenyans and Somalia nationals hold demonstration against the killing of more than 400 people in the October 14 attack in Mogadishu.

Organisers told Radio Dalsan Nairobi reporter that they had communicated with the Eastleigh Business Community to have all shops and malls closed down for most part of Sunday.

"We will walk from section three of Eastleigh through the twelfth round about all the way to Juja road. We have alerted business owners along the path of our demo and the authorities" Aisha Abdi one of the organisers told Radio Dalsan.

"We are expressing our anger at the Mogadishu terror attack and condemning the terrorists for the heinous. We are showing pur brothers and sisters that we are together in this" Aisha added.

Eastleigh which has come to be known as "Little Mogadishu" for it's large ethnic Somali population is a major business hub in the Kenya capital Mogadishu.

It is also home to a significant population to Somalia nationals and Kenyan Somalis.

A blood drive was held in Eastleigh a day after the Zoobe bombing in a show of solidarity between the Little Mogadishu of Nairobi and the real Mogadishu in Somalia.

