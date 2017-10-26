19 October 2017

Sudan: Somalia Cancels Qatari Evacuations to Sudan After Families Protests

Qatar will now have to airlift those injured in the Mogadishu truck bombing to Nairobi Kenya and not Khartoum Sudan after families protested poor medical services in the later country.

The Gulf state had already airlifted 27 injured to Khartoum on Tuesday but families of the victims lodged complaints that their kin were not receiving up to standard services by Sudanese hospitals.

Some of the families claim that the injured had been abandoned by Sudanese doctors.

Speaking to Radio Dalsan First Secretary in the Somali Embassy in Khartoum confirmed that the medical services were wanting.

"The services offered here are poor by international standards" Fidow Mohaned said in a phone interview with Radio Dalsan.

Qatar is catering for the airlifts but the Somali government had proposed the injured to be airlifted to Khartoum before changing its mind on Wednesday.

More than 400 people were injured in the October 14 truck bombing in the capital Mogadishu.

Kenya, Turkey and Qatar have been airlifting the injured for specialised treatment outside Somalia.

