22 October 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Uganda to Back Somalia in New Offensive On Alshabaab

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo met his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni in Entebbe Uganda on Sunday.

The two heads of states discussed on security matters arising after the October 14 twin truck bombing in Mogadishu that killed 400 plus people.

Uganda which is a contributing member in the 22000 strong African Union peace keeping force Amisom has pledged to back up a planned offensive on Alshabaab in retaliation to the deadliest single attack in Somalia history.

"Had fruitful talks with H.E @KagutaMuseveni on security cooperation.

Promised full support as we embark on new offensive against Alshabab" Farmaajo tweeted late Sunday.

Farmaajo is also expected to fly to Djibouti and Ethiopia to seek military backup ahead of the offensive .

