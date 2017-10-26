24 October 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Djibouti Pledges to Back Somalia in New Offensive On Alshabab

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo on Tuesday ended his visit of three East African countries in Djibouti as he seeks for military back in the anticipated final offensive on militant group Alshabaab following the October 14 attack.

Farmaajo met his Djiboutien counterpart Ismail Geelle at the presidential palace and discussed on security matters arising from the deadly Mogadishu twin truck bombing.

Djibouti is a troop contributing country in the 22000 strong African Union peacekeeping force .

A source privy to the ongoings in the meeting told Radio Dalsan that President Geelle had pledged to back up Somalia in the retaliation to the October 14 twin truck bombing that killed more than 358 people in Mogadishu.

Djibouti is a troop contributing country in the 22000 strong African Union peacekeeping force .

The three day regional trip took the Somali head of state to Entebbe and Addis Ababa which both pledged to give military support and will be returning back home in readiness to declare an anticipated state of war on what the government says is the final push on Alshabaab.

Djibouti

Nation to Earn U.S.$84.5 Million From Power Export

Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) reveals it has planned to secure 84.5 million USD from power export to Sudan and Djibouti… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.