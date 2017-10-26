Djibouti Pledges to Back Somalia in New Offensive On Alshabab

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo on Tuesday ended his visit of three East African countries in Djibouti as he seeks for military back in the anticipated final offensive on militant group Alshabaab following the October 14 attack.

Farmaajo met his Djiboutien counterpart Ismail Geelle at the presidential palace and discussed on security matters arising from the deadly Mogadishu twin truck bombing.

Djibouti is a troop contributing country in the 22000 strong African Union peacekeeping force .

A source privy to the ongoings in the meeting told Radio Dalsan that President Geelle had pledged to back up Somalia in the retaliation to the October 14 twin truck bombing that killed more than 358 people in Mogadishu.

The three day regional trip took the Somali head of state to Entebbe and Addis Ababa which both pledged to give military support and will be returning back home in readiness to declare an anticipated state of war on what the government says is the final push on Alshabaab.