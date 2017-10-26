Angola: Police to Fiercely Fight Crime in Cabinda

Cabinda — The fight against crime in the northern Cabinda is expected to tightened in the coming weeks, with the strengthening on Wednesday of the National Police's operational capacity in the region.

The strengthening police operational capacity results from improving the conditions for the mobility of police officers and agents in the territory of the province, which will improve proximity policing.

To foster the desired mobility of police forces, the Interior Minister, Ângelo da Veiga Tavares, delivered 20 "4x4 vehicles" to the operational bodies of his Ministry in Cabinda.

These vehicles also appear to reinforce the fight against illegal immigration, which is frequent in this province bordering Congo and DR Congo.

In Cabinda since Wednesday morning, the Interior Minister told the press that illegal immigration is a permanent concern of the Ministry's operational bodies.

To the official, the work in progress aims to reduce as much as possible the focus of the phenomenon of illegal immigration.

In the context of combating this practice, he said that a meeting with the Border Police is also planned, where more precise lines of action will be drawn against the phenomenon.

Ângelo Tavares is in Cabinda accompanied by the general commander of the National Police, Commissioner General, Ambrósio de Lemos.

In the capital of the northernmost province, the interior minister has held meetings with some National Police bodies and visited the works of the future provincial command and the delegation of his ministry in the town of Chiazi.

Ângelo Tavares also held a courtesy meeting with provincial governor, Eugénio Laborinho.