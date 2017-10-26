23 October 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Nairobi Marches in Solidarity With Oct 14 Bomb Victims

Hundreds of Kenyan and Somalia nationals were on Sunday united for a march dabbed the Somalia Peace Walk in a show of solidarity with the 358 people killed in the Mogadishu twin truck bombing, Radio Dalsan correspondent in Nairobi reports.

The Peace Walk led by Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan and acting Somalia Ambassador to Kenya Ali Bagadi led to the closure of all businesses in the busy Nairobi district of Eastleigh.

"Let's Stand for peace and harmony . May our country raise and shine again" Halima Abass a Kenyan national told Radio Dalsan at the march in Eastleigh.

Participants both female and male Kenyan and Somalia nationals wore the now common red head band in protesting the heinous act that is the deadliest single attack in Somalia's history.

Following the attack thousands of volunteers in Nairobi donated blood to the more than 300 injured.

