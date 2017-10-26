Zimbabwe: Man Nabbed for Infecting Girlfriend With HIV

A LOVE AFFAIR turned sour recently when a 26 year old Mabvuku man purportedly deliberately infected his girlfriend with HIV.

Russell Jones was dragged to court facing two rape counts and another charge of deliberate infection.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande who remanded him in custody to next month.

Prosecutor Tatenda Murindagomo said the suspect will be tested for HIV before his trial commences.

Allegations against Jones arose two months after he allegedly raped his girlfriend.

According to the state, sometime in September he took his 18 year old girlfriend to a secluded place near Lafarge in Harare where he spread a cardboard box before he stripped her naked and raped her.

Court heard he first made her to sit on his lap and they kissed and fondled.

After the alleged abuse the girl bled but Jones promised to marry her before he accompanied her home.

On another occasion, on an unknown date this month, Jones purportedly invited the teenager to his place of residence on pretext he wanted to introduce her to his parents.

Court heard there was no one at home as indicated and upon arrival jones lifted his girlfriend to his bedroom where he raped her once before he accompanied her back home.

On October 14, the girl fell sick and was taken to hospital by her mother.

She then tested HIV positive and Jones was reported for knowingly infecting her.