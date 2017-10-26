Luanda — 1º de Agosto's senior men's football team defeated on Wednesday Progresso do Sambizanga by 3-2, in the first leg match of the Angola Cup?s semi-finals, played at Luanda's 11 de Novembro stadium.

Diogo Rosado twice and Gogoró scored for 1º de Agosto, while Almeida and Serge scored for Progresso.

On Thursday at the same stadium, Petro de Luanda are facing FC Bravos do Maquis do Moxico, for the second semi-finals match.

The second leg match will take place on November 1 at Luanda's Coqueiros stadium and Mundundulueno stadium in the city of Luena.

The final will be played on 11 November this year.

The winner of this trophy, held by Recreativo do Libolo of Cuanza Sul, will represent the country in the next edition of the Confederation Cup.