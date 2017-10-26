Liberia: Runoff Ballots Arrive Saturday

The National Elections Commission discloses here that ballot papers for the November 7th runoff will arrive in the country on Saturday, 28 October. NEC Chairman Cllr. George Jerome Korkoya says mock ballots for training purposes are already here in warehouse facilities, noting that all ballots are being produced by the same supplier that printed ballots for the first round of elections.

Presidential ballots for the 10 October polls were printed in Slovenia. Addressing a news conference in Monrovia on Wednesday, 25 October the NEC boss explains that staff have completed packing non-sensitive elections materials at various warehousing facilities, and that these materials are being delivered to counties presently.

He says in response to the congestion at polling places and in some cases slow processing times experienced during Election Day, the Commission has decided to introduce several measures, including hiring additional queue controllers. "We especially appeal to those with strong numerical skills, including university students, to apply", he appeals.

Chairman Korkoya continues that voters will be requested to return to the polling places or rooms where they voted on October 10, 2017, while in

precincts with three or higher polling places, the NEC will post relevant parts of the voter register index on the wall or entrance of each polling place for voters to locate their details.

He says where possible, the commission will also have an offline version of the relevant parts of the voter register available to key polling staff to check details, and the online system will continue to be available.Meanwhile, Cllr. Korkoya explains that a recount will be conducted in Electoral District number 8, Nimba County in respect to the House of Representatives elections, saying, "This is due to the fact that the difference in votes between the two leading candidates was only 19 and under the rules such difference triggers automatic recount."

He says so far a total of 56 election-related complaints were submitted to the National Elections Commission, of which 54 were filed at magistrates' offices, while 33 of these cases have been concluded or have led to further appeals.According to him, hearing has commenced into the complaint of the All Liberian Party (ALP), challenging the conduct of the presidential elections, while on 23 October 2017 the Liberty Party also submitted a complaint to the Commission, petitioning for a re-run of the 10 October polls.