26 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Traders in Cazenga Municipality Lack Commercial Licences

Cazenga — Many traders whose shops are based in Cazenga Municipality, in the north-western Luanda Province, have been carrying out their activities without a commercial licence, which is unlawful.

This was revealed last Wednesday by the national director for trade, Estévão Chaves, after making an assessment visit to commercial establishments in Cazenga Municipality, prompted by a meeting held a week ago, in which were raised several concerns about the state of commercial activities in Luanda Province.

According to the official, the municipal administration of Cazenga presented several problems relating to trade in this municipality, which prompted the sector to make an assessment visit, in view of which there is a need to find appropriate solutions to the situations that were found.

One of the conclusions that were reached, he said, is that there is the necessity to organise weekend fairs to exhibit and sell national products, which also serves to stimulate local production, among other things.

He went on to say that as soon as the legal tools are ready, the weekend fairs will kick off and Cazenga will be hosting initial experience.

Meanwhile, the municipal administrator of Cazenga, Victor Nataniel Narciso, has said to the press that it is important to make the fairs happen and preferably in appropriate places like in the "Largo do Comércio" (Trade Square), since it already has some infrastructures that are suitable for such activities.

"The idea is, that within the ambit of boosting entrepreneurial activities and the national businesspeople, to analyse ways for recovering shops and other spaces with the intention to provide jobs for Angolans", said the Cazenga Municipality administrator.

