26 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Interclube Lose to Ferroviário De Maputo in Zone 6 Qualifiers Tournament

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Interclube lost on Wednesday to Ferroviário de Maputo by 73-78 in Gaberone (Botswana), for the sixth and penultimate round of the zone 6 qualifiying tournament for senior women's basketball African Champions League, to take place in Luanda next November.

This is the first defeat of Interclube in the race, after the victories against BDF of Botswana (91-30), Lakers of Zimbabwe (99-37), Police Academy of Botswana (120-43) and Southern Mavericks of Zimbabwe (85 -38).

The other Angolan representative in the race, 1º de Agosto, thrashed the BDF of Botswana by 130-15.

Ferroviário de Maputo lead the competition with 12 points, having already secured a presence in the final phase of the champions league, while the other place will be found between the two national suqads, who are facing each other on Thursday, for the seventh and last round. 1º de Agosto and Interclube add nine points each, in the second and third positions, respectively.

This zone 6 qualifying tournament is being played in the robin round system, qualifying the top two teams of the event for the Africa Champions league.

Angola

Governor Addresses Issues of Military Interest With FAA Deputy Chief

The governor of the central Huambo province, João Baptista Kussumua, Wednesday held a meeting with the deputy… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.