Luanda — Interclube lost on Wednesday to Ferroviário de Maputo by 73-78 in Gaberone (Botswana), for the sixth and penultimate round of the zone 6 qualifiying tournament for senior women's basketball African Champions League, to take place in Luanda next November.

This is the first defeat of Interclube in the race, after the victories against BDF of Botswana (91-30), Lakers of Zimbabwe (99-37), Police Academy of Botswana (120-43) and Southern Mavericks of Zimbabwe (85 -38).

The other Angolan representative in the race, 1º de Agosto, thrashed the BDF of Botswana by 130-15.

Ferroviário de Maputo lead the competition with 12 points, having already secured a presence in the final phase of the champions league, while the other place will be found between the two national suqads, who are facing each other on Thursday, for the seventh and last round. 1º de Agosto and Interclube add nine points each, in the second and third positions, respectively.

This zone 6 qualifying tournament is being played in the robin round system, qualifying the top two teams of the event for the Africa Champions league.