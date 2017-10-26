Liberia: WHO Seeks Collective Effort to End Polio

The National Officer of the World Health Organization in Liberia, Roland Proplay says the W.H.O. is calling on countries around the world to join efforts in ending Polio disease.

Speaking on a local radio station in Monrovia on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, he says that there have been efforts by the global community to ensure Polio is kicked out 100 percent globally.

He notes that the global fight has persisted and is ongoing fighting, disclosing 99.9 percent success, but maintains that the world remains resolved in attaining 100 percent victory against the crippling disease.

According to him, the main focus is the one percent that is left, reiterating the need for collective efforts to end to the disease. Mr. Proplay continues that the one percent is with Afghanistan and Pakistan, respectively, disclosing in July and August 2017, W.H.O. received cases from these two countries, which are being addressed to prevent a spread to other

countries.

The W.H.O. Officer explains that since last July, Polio has been experienced only in Nigeria, and that there has been no any other case reported in Africa, saying "We need to muscle our efforts to reach out to every child irrespective of

their location."

He continues that since August 20, 2010, Liberia has not experienced any Polio case, but notes that it does not make Liberia Polio freed 100 percent once she is part of the global community. He urges Liberians not to relax until the world is 100 percent free of Polio.

"Until the world can be declared Polio freed, Liberia is not 100 percent free though it is not receiving any polio case since seven years ago. Cross

border immunization, working with countries that share border with Liberia, if a case is seen, it will be reported", Mr. Proplay assures.

-Editing by Jonathan Browne