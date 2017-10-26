Angola: Creation of Disk Plant Defended

Luanda — The creation of a compact disk manufacturing plant in order to free the country from external dependence was defended Wednesday in Luanda.

Speaking to Angop about the current state of the Angolan music industry, musician and instrumentalist Brando Cunha said a disk plant would enable the local market to reach higher stages of development and reduce external dependence.

Brando Cunha added that Angolan musicians are doing a good job and need the backing of a disk plant to push the quality up.

According to him, producing an acoustic music with the involvement of several instruments is very expensive, costing between U.S.$5,000 and 10,000, which most can not afford.

He stressed that a disk manufacturing plant would boost the evolution of the Angolan music industry and competition, as there are satisfactory recording studios in the country, with resulting higher output and lower prices.

As the musician explained, Angolan musicians need to travel abroad to produce their music, which requires foreign exchanges that are scarce in the country.