Angola: Chibia Holds Forum to Attract Investments

Chibia — A business forum called "Chibia investe" will be held on Friday in the municipality of Chibia, southern Huíla province, with the aim of attracting investments to the region.

The event is an initiative of the municipal administration of Chibia and is part of the commemorations of its 90th founding anniversary, to be marked on October 30 and plans to discuss, among other topics, issues related to business opportunities and potentialities of the municipality.

Speaking to ANGOP on Wednesday, the head of the economic area of the local administration, João Faria, said that the meeting will bring together 35 investors, including managers from different banking institutions represented in Huíla province, businessmen, students and members of the municipal administration.

João Faria said that this is the first event of the kind to be held in the region and aims to attract investors in the framework of the local economic diversification process.

"We have many sectors that need investments in our municipality, such as agriculture, livestock, aquaculture, ornamental rocks, tourism and banking. We want to show this to investors", said the official, hoping that the event will be held successfully.

Located 42 kilometers south of Lubango, the municipality of Chibia has a population of 190.670 inhabitants, who have their main source of livelihood in agriculture.