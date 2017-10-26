26 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Chibia Holds Forum to Attract Investments

Tagged:

Related Topics

Chibia — A business forum called "Chibia investe" will be held on Friday in the municipality of Chibia, southern Huíla province, with the aim of attracting investments to the region.

The event is an initiative of the municipal administration of Chibia and is part of the commemorations of its 90th founding anniversary, to be marked on October 30 and plans to discuss, among other topics, issues related to business opportunities and potentialities of the municipality.

Speaking to ANGOP on Wednesday, the head of the economic area of the local administration, João Faria, said that the meeting will bring together 35 investors, including managers from different banking institutions represented in Huíla province, businessmen, students and members of the municipal administration.

João Faria said that this is the first event of the kind to be held in the region and aims to attract investors in the framework of the local economic diversification process.

"We have many sectors that need investments in our municipality, such as agriculture, livestock, aquaculture, ornamental rocks, tourism and banking. We want to show this to investors", said the official, hoping that the event will be held successfully.

Located 42 kilometers south of Lubango, the municipality of Chibia has a population of 190.670 inhabitants, who have their main source of livelihood in agriculture.

Angola

Women Encouraged to Boost Agricultural Production

Women living in rural communities in the southern Cunene Province were encouraged to invest in agriculture to contribute… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.