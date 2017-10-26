Liberia: Prayer Mother Predicts Weah's Victory

The spiritual leader of the Oil Ministry of Jesus Christ in Gardnerville Mot. Clara Togar - Stone says God has revealed to her that opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) presidential candidate Sen. George Weah is Liberia's next president.

Mr. Weah is in a runoff election against ruling Unity Party (UP) presidential candidate Vice President Joseph Boakai that is due on 7 November. Mot. Stone made the prediction to reporters on Wednesday, 25 October at her church edifice. She says she had a vision in which she claimed that she saw God anointing Sen. Weah in front of hundreds of worshipers who trooped to her edifice to witness the anointing of the CDC torchbearer.

According to Mot. Stone, after Senator Weah's anointing, dozens of foreign diplomats and business tycoons from different parts of the world swelled Monrovia to identify with him as winner of the presidential runoff.

She furthered that although Sen. Weah was declared winner of the election, he however, had huge opposition who fought to bring him down. But she says they miserably dropped to the feet of the Senator and later congratulated him for his victory.

She has also predicted that following Sen. Weah's declaration as winner of the election, the country went through a week long holiday where people were rejoicing and merry - making for the coming of their new leader.

Having made the Weah victory prediction, Mot. Stone called on Liberians to accept the result as pronounced by the National Election Commission (NEC) and hold together for the reconstruction and reconciliation process of the country.

By Emmanuel Mondaye--Edited by Winston W. Parley