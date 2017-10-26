Liberia: MFA to Participate in International Tournament

The Monrovia Football Academy (MFA) is expected to participate in its first international tournament in Cote d'Ivoire. According to the Director of MFA Will Smith, the academy will be participating in a tournament organized by Ivoire Académie in Abidjan.

The Academy team will depart the country for Cote d'Ivoire for the tournament on October 27. The tournament will kick off on Monday, 30 October and will end on 5 November 5. The Academy's team will include student-athletes ages 9-14 and representing grades 4, 5, and 6. The Academy will be the only team with female players, and it is expected to be the youngest team by a by a wide margin.

According to him, the tournament will include football clubs and academies from six West African Countries including, Cote d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Mali and Nigeria and that will comprise of two age groups (U-15 and U-18).

Each of the age groups has pools of four teams. The Director of the Monrovia Football Academy (MFA) Smith says they will participate in the tournament's U-15 age group, competing against clubs and academies from Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea, Mali, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone. Smith says the MFA is scheduled to play Ivoire Académie of Cote d'Ivoire on Monday, October 30.

