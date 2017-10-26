Luena — As it happened in 2015, FC Bravos do Maquis want once again to eliminate Petro de Luanda in the semi-final of the Angolan Cup in football, whose first leg is taking place on Thursday at Luanda's 11 de Novembro stadium, said the the club's assistant coach, Ivo Campos.

FC Bravos knocked out Petro de Luanda in the semi-finals of the competition in 2015, when the competition was played in just one leg, with a 1-0 win in their worst season in the last ten years, at a time that they were relegated to second division, saving the season with the conquest of the Angola Cup.

Like in 2015, FC Bravos do Maquis not only want to defeat Petro de Luanda, but they also want to win again the Angolan Cup.

"We are pleased to be able to remain in the first division. As for the cup, if we get into the semi-finals, we have to try to reach the final, despite the difficulties", said to the press Ivo Campos.

To reach the semi-final, FC Bravos do Maquis beat 1º de Maio de Benguela (0-1, 1-0), while Petro de Luanda knocked out Santa Rita de Cássia do Uíge (1-2 and 1-1).