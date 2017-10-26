26 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: FC Bravos Want to Oust Petro From Angola Cup's Semi-Finals

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luena — As it happened in 2015, FC Bravos do Maquis want once again to eliminate Petro de Luanda in the semi-final of the Angolan Cup in football, whose first leg is taking place on Thursday at Luanda's 11 de Novembro stadium, said the the club's assistant coach, Ivo Campos.

FC Bravos knocked out Petro de Luanda in the semi-finals of the competition in 2015, when the competition was played in just one leg, with a 1-0 win in their worst season in the last ten years, at a time that they were relegated to second division, saving the season with the conquest of the Angola Cup.

Like in 2015, FC Bravos do Maquis not only want to defeat Petro de Luanda, but they also want to win again the Angolan Cup.

"We are pleased to be able to remain in the first division. As for the cup, if we get into the semi-finals, we have to try to reach the final, despite the difficulties", said to the press Ivo Campos.

To reach the semi-final, FC Bravos do Maquis beat 1º de Maio de Benguela (0-1, 1-0), while Petro de Luanda knocked out Santa Rita de Cássia do Uíge (1-2 and 1-1).

Angola

Governor Addresses Issues of Military Interest With FAA Deputy Chief

The governor of the central Huambo province, João Baptista Kussumua, Wednesday held a meeting with the deputy… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.