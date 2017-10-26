Somalia: Bomb Blast Kills One, Wounds Two in Somali Capital

At least one person was confirmed dead in a premature explosion in a house in Mogadishu's Kaaraan district on Wednesday night, Police and residents said.

Residents said a person believed to be the bomber died in the blast, while two others a man and his wife were reported to have sustained severe injuries in the incident.

Police officials in the area said they detained two people with wounds for preparing the bomb in their house on a mission to carry out an attack in the conflict-riddled seaside city.

It's yet unclear the main target of the foiled explosion, but, security officials say they are currently investigating the incident.