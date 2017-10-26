26 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Bomb Blast Kills One, Wounds Two in Somali Capital

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least one person was confirmed dead in a premature explosion in a house in Mogadishu's Kaaraan district on Wednesday night, Police and residents said.

Residents said a person believed to be the bomber died in the blast, while two others a man and his wife were reported to have sustained severe injuries in the incident.

Police officials in the area said they detained two people with wounds for preparing the bomb in their house on a mission to carry out an attack in the conflict-riddled seaside city.

It's yet unclear the main target of the foiled explosion, but, security officials say they are currently investigating the incident.

Somalia

Massive Bomb Led Citizens to Do Something New - Donate Blood

Something extraordinary happened in the hours after the massive bomb attack that killed 358 people and wounded hundreds… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.