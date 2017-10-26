26 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Galmudug Blames Local Politicians for Fueling Tension

The minister of information for Somalia's central semi-autonomous region of Galmudug, Mohamud Osman "Masagawaa" has accused local politicians of fuelling tension in the region.

Speaking at a press conference in Adado city, Osman has warned the so-called politicians against any plan to create a political turmoil in Galmudug state.

He added that authorities will put in place measures to prevent such people from turning the situation upside down, and will deal them with an ironic fist.

The Minister's remarks came as Galmudug state leaders in deadlock over the Gulf diplomatic crises after President Haaf sided with Saudi-led Arab coalition against Qatar.

