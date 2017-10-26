Angola: Governor Addresses Issues of Military Interest With FAA Deputy Chief

Huambo — The governor of the central Huambo province, João Baptista Kussumua, Wednesday held a meeting with the deputy chief of the Angolan Armed Forces for Social Affairs (FAA), Maurício Amado Nzulu, with whom he addressed issues of military interest.

In statements to the press, after the meeting, the official said that one of the issues debated was the relationship between the military community and the population, taking into account the joint efforts that is intended for the economic and social development of the country.

"We must not only criticize, we must, first of all, help the government to correct what is wrong and improve what is good, with a view to promoting the well-being of families, which in turn must have a relation of work and at the same time, affective with the Angolan Armed Forces", he said.

In the particular case of the Central Military Region, which covers the provinces of Huambo (headquarters), Bié, Benguela and Cuanza Sul, the deputy chief of staff said that it is a very strategic zone, especially from the point of view of the training of military staff.

The deputy chief of the General Staff for Social Affairs of the FAA emphasized that the staff of this zone works, not only to solve the problems related to the military community, but also contribute to several missions aimed at improving the quality of life of the population , through the conducting of various social activities.

He emphasized that the General Headquarters of the Angolan Armed Forces will continue to work to promote the patriotic spirit of the military, taking into account the need to strengthen relations with the civilian authorities.

Still on Wednesday, the governor João Baptista Kussumua held a meeting with the second commander of the National Police, Salvador Rodrigues, with whom he analyzed, among other things, issues related to road accidents and the issuance of driving license.