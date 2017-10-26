Angola: ADRA Holds 18th National Meeting of Rural Communities

Caluquembe — The eighteenth national meeting of rural communities is kicking off this Thursday in Caluquembe Municipality, southern Huila Province, to analyse the public policies of support to family agriculture and the creation of local governments in Angola.

This was announced last Wednesday to ANGOP, in Calumbeque, by the general director of the Action for Rural Development and Environment (ADRA), Belarmino Hungulo Jelembi.

For two days, participants will share experiences relating to good practices of sustainable local development, citizenship, initiatives and dialogue in the communities and the state's local administrations, as well as agricultural production and the value of co-operatives.

The event is to be attended by about 150 delegates from the provinces of Luanda, Benguela, Uíge, Zaire, Malanje, Huambo, Cunene, Namibe and Huíla, and it is happening in partnership with the European Union (E.U).

Action for Rural Development and Environment (ADRA) was founded in 1990 to focus on the strengthening of capacities, valuing the traditions and practices of rural communities.