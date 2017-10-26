Luanda — The Angolan Boxing Federation (Fabox) is to advocate for the least-assisted member countries of the African Confederation (AFBC), during the organisation's extraordinary congress of 28 October to 2 November this year in Cotonou, Benin.

The information was released Wednesday in Luanda by FABOX president, Carlos Luís, who said AFBC is doing little to assist the member countries with their development programmes, mainly the most needy ones.

He said he thinks that AFBC is currently without a sponsor and works on funds from a few donor countries that receive privileged treatment in exchange, to the detriment of others with little resources.

The Angolan official said FABOX will put forward proposals to change the situation, adding that AFBC should be in a position to cover its own expenses without depending on member countries and assist the most needy ones.

FABOX's package of proposals includes the introduction of neutral supervisors and referees in zone championships and a more open and interactive African presidency in addressing the matters concerning the sport in the continent.

In addition to Carlos Luís, who is also an AFBC vice president, the Angolan delegation leaving on Friday for the congress, includes the FABOX president, Wilson Neto.