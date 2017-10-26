26 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: It's Official - Justice Salami Rejects Appointment to Monitor Corruption Cases

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: This Day
Justice Ayo Salami
By Evelyn Okakwu

The Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council, Walter Onnoghen, has confirmed the resignation of retired Justice Ayo Salami as Chairperson of the Corruption and Financial Crimes Cases Trial Monitoring Committee.

Mr. Salami was appointed chairperson of the committee by the NJC in September, years after he left office as president of the Appeal Court under controversial circumstances.

A statement from the NJC's Director of Communication, Soji Oye, announced the appointment, saying Mr. Salami would head a 15-member committee to implement the task of monitoring corruption cases in the country.

"The Committee's primary functions include; Regular monitoring and evaluation of proceedings at designated courts for financial and economic crimes nationwide; Advising the Chief Justice of Nigeria on how to eliminate delay in the trial of alleged corruption cases; Giving feedback to the Council on progress of cases in the designated courts, conduct background checks on judges selected for the designated courts; and Evaluating the performance of the designated courts," Mr. Oye said.

Mr. Onnoghen's spokesperson, Awassam Bassey, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday that Mr. Salami had turned down the appointment.

"Besides what we see in the media, we cannot exactly say what Justice Salami's reasons are for declining to undertake this all-important national assignment that he was called upon to perform," he said.

"His Lordship the Hon Chief Justice of Nigeria awaits Hon Salami's letter of resignation. That's all I can say at this moment. A more detailed response will be communicated to you when we receive Hon. Mr. Justice Salami's letter."

Nigeria

Two Months After, Buhari Still Works From Home

Two months after he returned from his medical sojourn in London, United Kingdom (UK) for an undisclosed ailment,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.