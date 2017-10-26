Mauritius: Respect to Elders and Women Is Essential in Our Society, Says PM

press release

The essential base of an inclusive society entails nurturing respect of elders, valorising the role of women and mutual respect between men and women. Mauritius as a nation should set itself as a model to inculcate such values for its further progress and modernisation.

This statement was made yesterday by the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, in Saint Pierre. He was speaking during an event organised to mark the International Day of Older Persons 2017.

In his address, Prime Minister Jugnauth emphasised that the elderly population should always be given due recognition because of their tough life experiences and their valuable contribution to the social and economic landscape of Mauritius.

He listed out the various measures set up by Government to cater for the needs of the elderly and also ensuring that they have access to good health care services and facilities.

The Prime Minister highlighted the need for the youth, old age people and the population as a whole to engage in regular physical activities. These activities are important for leading a balanced life and everyone should be sensitised to adopt a healthier lifestyle, he added.

As regards the fight against the drug scourge, the Prime Minister underscored that it is Government's priority to get rid of this scourge which is impacting negatively on the society. He reiterated his commitment in the ongoing fight against drug traffickers and drug abuse so as to promote a safer Mauritian society.

For his part, the Minister of Social Security, National Solidarity, and Environment and Sustainable Development, Mr Etienne Sinatambou, recalled the various measures being undertaken by Government to enhance the quality of life of elders. He highlighted amongst others, the setting up of two homes for old aged people living alone and, the setting up of a fourth recreational centre at Riambel for elders to spend more leisure time.