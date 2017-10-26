South Africa: Water, Water Nowhere - Update On the Western Cape's Drought Interventions

25 October 2017

The Portfolio Committees on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Water and Sanitation, and Agriculture, held a meeting in Parliament on Wednesday to discuss progress thus far in avoiding failure of the Western Cape's water supply system following a devastating drought. Officials spoke bracingly. You should still be very concerned. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane on Wednesday joined the chorus of officials vowing not to let the Cape run dry during its one-in-a-thousand-year drought event.

At the same time, however, she was at pains to remind the Western Cape that it is not the only province in the country experiencing a water shortage.

Mokonyane - affectionately referred to as "hashtag Noma-action" - was addressing a joint sitting of three committees of Parliament. "The city of Cape Town, like any other province, has been affected by the drought," she said. "Of importance here is the fact that whilst we will primarily be dealing with the Western Cape, we need to appreciate that we are where we are in the Western Cape because of the national drought."

Limpopo was battling severe drought and boreholes were drying up in northern regions of the country, for example in...

