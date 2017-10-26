26 October 2017

South Africa: Rugby - Ndungane in As Sharks Name Team for Final

Sharks coach Robert du Preez has named his team for Saturday's Currie Cup final against Western Province at Kings Park.

Du Preez made only one change to the team that beat the Blue Bulls 37-27 in the semi-finals last weekend.

Veteran Odwa Ndungane starts on the wing in place of Sbu Nkosi, who is out with a dislocated elbow, while Rhyno Smith comes in on the bench.

Kick-off for Saturday's Currie Cup final is scheduled for 16:00

Teams:

Sharks

15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Odwa Ndungane, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Tristan Blewett, 23 Rhyno Smith

Western Province

TBA

Source: Sport24

