Zimbabwe: Chief Librarian Mapfumo Laid to Rest

Zimpapers chief librarian Mr Gibson Mapfumo, who died on Monday aged 53, was buried yesterday at his home in Munyawiri Village, Domboshava, where speakers described him as a hardworking leader and a unifier. Mr Mapfumo died after a three-year battle with hernia. Zimpapers staffers, former workmates and friends joined the Mapfumo family and relatives in paying their last respects.

Speaking at the burial, Zimpapers deputy chief librarian Mr Kuda Mazuru described Mr Mapfumo as a humble and dedicated leader who served his employer with distinction. "He was a humble and responsible person who was easy to work with," he said. "We have lost a trusted colleague who always performed to satisfaction. As the Zimpapers family, we are saddened by his death."

Mr Mapfumo's brother, Painos, who described his death as a great loss to the family, thanked those who attended the burial. "I want to thank Zimpapers for all its support during my brother's funeral and all those who came to witness his burial," he said. "His loss is very painful to all of us and the void he left will never be filled."

Painos described Mr Mapfumo as a unifier who held the family together, adding that he loved his children the most. Speaking on Mr Mapfumo's death on Tuesday, Zimpapers foreign editor Tendai Hildegarde Manzvanzvike, who worked with him for the past 10 years, said: "The library is a central part of every organisation. The section has lost a key figure, who was in charge of organising and managing the content of what the media group's newspapers publish.

"Mr Mapfumo loved his job, his family and he was a committed colleague whom we relied on. His death has also made the library and information science profession poorer." Mr Mapfumo is survived by two daughters, Monalisa and Moleen and a grandson. He joined Zimpapers in the early 90s and stuck with the organisation until his death.