The Zanu-PF Youth League executive will hold a meeting in Bulawayo today to discuss the ninth Presidential Youth Interface Rally, after which its secretary Cde Kudzanayi Chipanga will announce the date. The venue of the rally has already been identified as White City Stadium and Bulawayo province has been active since September after reports that the interaction was going to be held at the end of that month.

In an interview yesterday, Cde Chipanga said the Youth League national executive would visit Bulawayo today to map the way forward for the Presidential Interface Rally.

"We will be coming to Bulawayo tomorrow to deliberate on issues relating to the Presidential Interface. We are going to announce the date for the interface and also assess the province's state of preparedness to host the President," he said. zanu-pf Bulawayo Province said it was ready to host President Mugabe. The provincial organising committee chairman Cde Absolom Sikhosana said the province was prepared for the interface rally. He said he was also aware of today's meeting, although he did not have finer details of its agenda.

"I don't have the agenda of the meeting, but we have been informed about it. The Youth League national executive will be visiting the province for a meeting that will start at noon," he said.