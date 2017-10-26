26 October 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Youth League Meets in Byo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nqobile Tshili

The Zanu-PF Youth League executive will hold a meeting in Bulawayo today to discuss the ninth Presidential Youth Interface Rally, after which its secretary Cde Kudzanayi Chipanga will announce the date. The venue of the rally has already been identified as White City Stadium and Bulawayo province has been active since September after reports that the interaction was going to be held at the end of that month.

In an interview yesterday, Cde Chipanga said the Youth League national executive would visit Bulawayo today to map the way forward for the Presidential Interface Rally.

"We will be coming to Bulawayo tomorrow to deliberate on issues relating to the Presidential Interface. We are going to announce the date for the interface and also assess the province's state of preparedness to host the President," he said. zanu-pf Bulawayo Province said it was ready to host President Mugabe. The provincial organising committee chairman Cde Absolom Sikhosana said the province was prepared for the interface rally. He said he was also aware of today's meeting, although he did not have finer details of its agenda.

"I don't have the agenda of the meeting, but we have been informed about it. The Youth League national executive will be visiting the province for a meeting that will start at noon," he said.

Zimbabwe

Parastatals Incur U.S.$270 Million Loss - Audit

Thirty-eight out of 93 State-owned enterprises (SOEs) audited last year incurred a combined $270 million loss as weak… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.