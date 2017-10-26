South Africa: Gauteng Health Visits Thelle Mokgoerane Hospital to Assess the Situation

press release

Gauteng Health Executives visit Thelle Mokgoerane Hospital to assess the situation

Following acts of intimidation against Thelle Mokgoenare Hospital management by some union members, Gauteng Health MEC Dr, Gwen Ramokgopa together with a team of executive from the Department visited the Vosloorus based hospital to assess the situation.

Dr Ramokgopa begun her visit with a walkabout to inspect service delivery starting at accident and emergency unit and maternity ward where she engaged with staff members and patients alike. Subsequent to this, the MEC met with the hospital board chairperson, Mr. Frans Baleni and the hospital CEO, Dr Nomonde Mqhayi Mbambo who briefed her about the situation and the contingency measures being put in place to ensure patients and employee's safety.

The downing of tools by security guards in protest over non-payment of their salaries led to labour unions chasing the hospital management out of their work stations resulting in unnecessary panic amongst the staff members and the patients.

"There are labour relations prescripts that governs how the employees should raise whatever dissatisfaction they might have in a professional working environment but what happened yesterday was uncharacteristic of health employees and it cannot be tolerated", said the MEC.

"Although the situation is now under control I must emphasise that the patients and employee's safety is non-negotiable and vital for the functioning of the Department. As a result we will do everything to ensure that our staff members discharge their duties without any form of intimidation and they are able to provide quality healthcare services to our people. Today a management team from the head office will be at hospital to monitor the situation. South African Police Service has been involved and the public order police will be on site. The law enforcement agencies will take appropriate steps against those who might attempt to disrupt the running of the facility", explained MEC Ramokgopa.

It is also worth noting that the process of insourcing security services has begun and the security company that is guarding the facility has been paid by the Department. Over and above the Department has engaged the MEC for Community Safety to see how it can manage the situation whilst resolving the security issues around the facility.

Issued by: Gauteng Health