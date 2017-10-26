Mauritius: President of the Republic of Seychelles Arrives in Mauritius On State Visit

press release

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Danny Antoine Rollen Faure, arrived on a four-day State Visit to Mauritius this afternoon at the head of a 23-member strong delegation. He was welcomed by the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and other dignitaries at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport.

As the President stepped on the apron, he was greeted by a round of a 21-Gun salute and inspected the front rank of the Guard of Honour. After the welcome ceremony, the President of the Republic of Seychelles proceeded to the State House, Le Réduit for a courtesy call on the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim. In the evening, Mr Danny Antoine Rollen Faure will be the guest of honour of a Banquet hosted by the Prime Minister at Le Méridien Hotel, Pointe aux Piments.

On the second day of the visit, the Chief Guest will have a tête-à-tête and a working session with the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis. This will be followed by a ceremony of signature of memoranda of understanding between both parties. Afterwards both the President and the Prime Minister will give a statement to the press.

President Faure will then leave the Prime Minister's Office to visit the Aapravasi Ghat, World Heritage Site in Port Louis. It will be followed by a lunch offered by the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim at the State House, Le Réduit.

In the evening the Chief Justice, Hon Keshoe Parsad Matadeen, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mrs Santi Bai Hanoomanjee, and the Leader of the Opposition, Hon Xavier-Luc Duval, will call on the President of the Republic of Seychelles at Trou aux Biches Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa.

On Saturday 28 October 2017, he will visit EON Reality Mauritius Regional Headquarters and Entrepreneur School at Ebene. From there he will visit Le Morne Cultural Landscape and UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Seychelles delegation will leave Mauritius on Sunday 29 October 2017.