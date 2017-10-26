Nigeria: We Found U.S.$900,000 of NAF's Money in Badeh's Account-Witness

A prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of a former Chief of Defense Staff, Alex Badeh, has told an Abuja Division of the Federal High Court that investigators found $900, 000 in an account belonging to Mr. Badeh.

The witness, Abubakar Madaki, an investigative officer with the Economic and Frinancial Crimes Commission, said the money, found in Mr. Badeh's account within 2012 and 2013, was allegedly diverted from the account belonging to the Nigerian Air Force, while Mr. Badeh was Chief of Air Staff.

Mr. Badeh is facing trial for alleged diversion of N3.97 billion from the office of the Nigerian Air Force, while he headed the Force.

He is been tried along with his company, Iyalikam Nigeria Limited.

Mr. Madaki repeated previous testimonies by prosecution witnesses that N558. 2 million was always diverted on a monthly basis to an account belonging to the former Chief of Air Staff, from the NAF account while he headed the Nigeria Air Force.

"Funds from the Nigerian Air Force were being diverted to the second defendant (Iyalikam)

"A total of $900,000 between November 2012 and October or November 2013 was found deposited in the account. The money is believed to be part of funds we are investigating," he said Wednesday, according to Punch.

"We also discovered that N558,200, 000 was being set aside for the first defendant from the NAF account every month.

"The major part of the funds was exchanged into dollars and was used to acquire choice properties in Abuja by the director of finance, Salisu Yishau.

Reiterating the testimonies of previous witnesses, Mr. Madaki explained how a cash of $1 million was found in one of Mr. Badeh's houses.

"The property, located at 6 Ogun River, Off Danube Crescent was purchased by the defendants with the funds we are investigating.

"We found in the course of searching the premises $1m which was believed to be part of the alleged funds we are investigating."

The prosecution lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs, asked and obtained permission from the trial judge, Okon Abang, to play a video containing the details of the search conducted at Mr. Badeh's residence. He said the video would be played during the next sitting on the matter.

During cross-examination by Mr. Badeh's lawyer, Lasun Sanusi, Mr. Madaki however admitted that he (Madaki) was not part of the purchase of the houses under investigation.

He also explained that his testimony regarding the recovered funds were based on facts obtained by the EFCC's investigation.