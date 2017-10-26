Zanu-PF has sounded a warning on con artists who are in the habit of swindling individuals and companies on the pretext of raising funds for the party. This follows reports that there are some people who are using the party name for personal financial gain. zanu-pf national spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo -- who is also Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister -- urged sponsors to be on guard."Members of the public, and in particular the corporate sector, are advised to be wary of individuals who solicit for sponsorships using appeal letters bearing the zanu-pf letterhead with bogus signatures and directing payments into individual accounts. zanu-pf party disassociates itself from any such activities," he said.

"All bonafide zanu-pf appeal letters are signed by the Secretary for Finance, Honourable Dr Obert Mpofu. Furthermore, all funding towards zanu-pf projects are to be channelled towards zanu-pf bank accounts as stated below." The party's finance department's details are: zanu-pf Fundraising, CBZ 011 226 270 30010, Kwame Nkrumah Branch.

The Women's League details are: Mantowa Trading Company, CBZ 110 201 588 90020, Kwame Nkrumah Branch; while for the Youth League the details are: Youth League Mobilisation, CBZ 001 243 599 10012, Kwame Nkrumah Branch, or 21st February Movement, CBZ 011 220 849 30021 at the same branch. Cde Khaya Moyo also urged sponsors to contact the party's finance department on 04-780715; 752936; 774161; 753328; 780110 or 774147 for further clarification. Cde Khaya Moyo expressed gratitude to those who had already contributed towards the party's activities.

"The revolutionary party, Zanu-PF, wishes to express profound gratitude and utmost humility to the business community and individuals for their invaluable contribution to the Zanu-PF National Fundraising Business Breakfast Meeting held on the 21st of September 2017 at the Rainbow Towers," he said. The contributions rendered will certainly go a long way towards ensuring the smooth running of party activities. We trust that the party shall continue to count on your support in the unforeseable future."