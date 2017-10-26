Mauritius: Hunger Strike By Cleaners - Government Sets Up High-Level Committee

press release

A High-Level Committee under the Chairmanship of the Financial Secretary, Mr D. Manraj, will meet on 30 October 2017 to look into look into the representations made on behalf of the cleaners currently employed by private contractors providing cleaning services in schools.

This statement was made to the press yesterday by the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at the New Treasury Building, Port Louis.

Prime Minister Jugnauth expressed satisfaction that a consensus has been reached through effective communication which puts an end to a hunger strike undertaken by cleaners. He highlighted that the Committee will examine all options to addressing the representations including the employment of cleaners on a full time contractual basis without any break between successive contracts of employment and against payment of a monthly wage and identifying an alternative employer for the cleaners, other than Government.

Prime Minister Jugnauth underlined that representatives of the trade unions will assist in the drafting of the various recommendations to be put forward by the Technical Committee, which is expected to submit its report and recommendations to Government by 15 November 2017

He also reiterated that Government is committed to help those who are at the lower rung of the social ladder in its endeavour to eliminate poverty in all its form in the country. He underscored that the introduction of the Negative Income Tax is just one of the various measures put in place to fight poverty.