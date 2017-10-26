25 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Shot Dead While Visiting His Mom - Police

A security guard has been arrested in connection with allegations that he killed a man, who had been visiting his mother in Shallcross, near Chatsworth on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at about 12:30 and the 34-year-old man died at the scene after sustaining a gunshot wound to his chest, said Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.

"Chatsworth police arrested a 34-year-old suspect, who was taken to a police station for detention. He will be charged and will appear at the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court soon," Zwane said.

The motive for the killing is unknown.

Source: News24

South Africa

